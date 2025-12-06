Herbert (left hand) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Eagles.

Herbert sustained a fracture in his left hand last Sunday against the Raiders and underwent surgery in the wake of the contest. He then opened Week 14 prep with back-to-back limited sessions Thursday and Friday, before being handed the ball when simulating taking snaps under center at Saturday's practice, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Herbert thus may log most of his reps in the shotgun Monday, assuming he's made active for that contest.