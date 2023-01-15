Herbert completed 25 of 43 passes for 273 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in Saturday's 31-30 wild-card round loss to the Jaguars. He added three rushes for 12 yards.

It didn't lead to a particularly notable performance from a box score standpoint, but Herbert helped lead the Chargers to 27 points in the first half. His lone touchdown came on a nine-yard completion with Gerald Everett midway through the second quarter. Herbert did struggle in the second half -- along with the entire team -- as he averaged only 5.8 yards per attempt and failed to generate offense at key points in the game. Overall, Herbert put together another fairly strong season, though he failed to top 30 touchdowns for the first time in his career and averaged a career-low 6.8 yards per attempt across 17 games.