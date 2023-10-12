Herbert (finger) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Herbert sustained a fractured middle finger to his non-throwing hand during the Chargers' Week 4 win over the Raiders, but a Week 5 bye provided the quarterback with some extra time for the injured digit to heal. That being said, Daniel Popper of The Athletic relays that Herbert isn't expected to take any snaps under center in practice this week, though it appears to be only out of a matter of precaution to avoid any further injury to the finger. The fact that Herbert was still listed as a full participant on the first Week 6 practice report puts him on track to start against the Cowboys on Monday, when he'll be taking snaps both out of the shotgun and under center.