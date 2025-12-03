When asked Wednesday if the Chargers are preparing as if Herbert (left hand) is starting this coming Monday against the Eagles, coach Jim Harbaugh said, "yeah, we're preparing. We're optimistic that that's going to be the case," Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

For now, Herbert, who underwent surgery to stabilize a fracture in his left hand Monday, is considered day-to-day. Though the QB will be present for Wednesday's practice, he will not participate in the session, per Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site. Herbert's official practice status will be posted Thursday and Friday on the team's upcoming injury reports, with his game status set to be announced Saturday.