Herbert completed 21 of 28 passes for 212 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Rams.

Herbert and the Chargers moved the ball with ease against the Rams, scoring four total offensive touchdowns. His pair came on tosses of six and three yards in the middle of the third and late fourth quarters, respectively. Herbert managed to throw for multiple touchdowns for the first time in his last four games, and he could have had a bigger game if he hadn't been pulled with a comfortable lead early in the final quarter. It remains to be seen whether Herbert will start the Chargers' Week 18 matchup against the Broncos, which will likely be dependent on whether playoff seeding is at stake.