Herbert completed 23 of 41 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Giants. He added 24 rushing yards on his only carry and ran for a two-point conversion.

The 27-year-old quarterback committed multiple turnovers for the first time in 2025 while throwing for a season low in passing yards as the Chargers took their first loss, but Herbert did salvage his day to some extent with a 36-yard TD to Quentin Johnston late in the second quarter. Herbert still has a respectable 7:3 TD:INT through four games heading into a Week 5 tilt against a Commanders defense that just gave up career-best numbers to the Falcons' Michael Penix.