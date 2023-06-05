Herbert (shoulder) plans to participate in 7-on-7 drills this week at OTAs, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Herbert underwent surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder following the 2022 campaign and resumed throwing in early May. He's set to take another step forward in his rehab this week, as he'll participate in team drills for the first time his offseason, and he remains on pace to be fully healthy by training camp. A lingering rib issue coupled with injuries to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams made for a disappointing 2022 for the Chargers' offense, but the quarterback got a new offensive coordinator (Kellen Moore) and a new wideout (Quentin Johnston) this offseason, so there's optimism Herbert can bounce back in 2023.