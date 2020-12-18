Herbert completed 22 of 32 passes for 314 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Chargers' 30-27 overtime win over the Raiders on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 14 yards and a game-winning score and committed a fumble on the play prior that was recovered by fullback Gabe Nabers.

The rookie had been in somewhat of a yardage slump by his lofty standards, as he'd fallen short of the 300-yard mark in two straight games after eclipsing the figure in six of his first 10 career contests. However, a back-and-forth affair that culminated in an extra period offered the 22-year-old signal-caller just enough opportunity to get back to a hefty tally through the air Thursday, with Herbert getting over 300 on his final completion of the game, a 53-yarder to Jalen Guyton that got the Chargers down to Las Vegas' two-yard line. The Oregon product subsequently got the ball just over the goal line through second effort on third down, sealing the overtime victory for Los Angeles. Herbert has paid off handsomely in both a real-world and fantasy sense during a prolific first season as a pro. and he'll look to continue finishing the season on a strong note against the Broncos in a Week 16 matchup Sunday, Dec. 27.