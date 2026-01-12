Herbert completed 19 of 31 pass attempts for 159 yards and took 10 carries for 57 yards with a lost fumble in Sunday's 16-3 wild-card round loss to the Patriots.

The narrative of Herbert falling flat in the playoffs grew louder Sunday after he failed to lead a touchdown drive against New England in another early-round exit. This comes on the heels of the signal-caller throwing four interceptions in last year's wild-card round loss to the Texans. The 27-year-old finished the regular season throwing for 3,727 yards with 26 touchdowns to 13 interceptions across 16 starts, but he was without the services of his starting right tackle for the entire season, while star LT Joe Alt missed portions of the year (including Sunday's loss). Assuming Los Angeles' offensive line can hold up in 2026, Herbert should maintain startability as a fantasy option for the upcoming campaign.