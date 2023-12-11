Herbert is reportedly likely to undergo a procedure Tuesday to address his fractured right index finger, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per the report, whether Herbert will have a chance to able to return to action this season will be determined by the anticipated procedure. Further details from the Chargers likely will emerge regarding the QB's status, but Schefter reported earlier Monday that Herbert isn't expected to play Thursday night against the Raiders. Easton Stick is next up for the team's signal-caller duties for any length of time Herbert misses.