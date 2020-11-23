Herbert completed 37 of 49 pass attempts for 366 yards and three touchdowns while adding 11 yards on three rushing attempts during Sunday's 36-28 win over the Jets.

Herbert completed 76 percent of his attempts and completed passes to eight different receivers en route to the highest yardage total of his young career. He completed touchdown passes to Mike Williams, Hunter Henry and Keenan Allen, making him the first rookie in NFL history with multiple touchdown tosses in seven straight games. Herbert is quickly becoming an elite fantasy option on a weekly basis and is capable of putting up big numbers despite a tricky cross-country trip to Buffalo coming up next Sunday.