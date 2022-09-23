Herbert (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after sitting out Friday's practice.
Per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Herbert indicated that the plan is for him to work out before Sunday's 4:05 ET contest before a determination is made on his Week 3 status. If Herbert is unable to start against Jacksonville, Chase Daniel would draw the assignment in his place.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Remains limited at practice•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Does individual drills•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Day-to-day with rib injury•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Undergoes X-rays after TNF loss•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Surgical in win•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Unlikely to play Saturday•