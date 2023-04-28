The Chargers picked up the fifth-year option on Herbert's (shoulder) rookie contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
With the May 1 deadline to make such a decision with 2020 first-round picks, L.A. did as expected with its franchise signal-caller. Through three seasons, Herbert has racked up at last 4,300 passing yards on each occasion, posted 94 touchdowns versus 35 interceptions and also added eight scores on the ground. Currently, he's in the midst of his recovery from surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder and remains a couple weeks away from making light throws, but there's little worry about him being healthy by the time training camp kicks off in late July.
