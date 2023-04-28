Herbert's shoulder is roughly 75 percent healed, but he is still a few weeks away from beginning light throwing, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Herbert underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in late January and has been rehabbing since. He may miss OTAs as the team is likely to play it safe with their franchise quarterback, but there is little concern that he'll be ready for the start of training camp. In the meantime, Herbert and the Chargers have been in talks on a long-term extension.