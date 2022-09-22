Herbert (ribs) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, Herbert is considered day-to-day after suffering a fracture to his rib cartilage in last Thursday's loss to the Chiefs. While Herbert didn't throw any passes during the portion of practice open to reporters Wednesday, the QB did some throwing Thursday, with Thiry adding that the Chargers plan to closely monitor how comfortable/sore Herbert is during and after practice. At this stage, Herbert appears to be trending toward being listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, though added context regarding his Week 3 status could arrive once Friday's final injury report is submitted.
