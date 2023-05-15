Herbert (shoulder) threw a football Monday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Coming off winter surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder, Herbert hadn't resumed throwing as of late April. He's throwing now, which doesn't mean he'll be cleared for spring practices but does show he's progressing about as expected. Once he's ready to practice, Herbert will have a new offensive coordinator (Kellen Moore) and rookie first-round wideout (Quentin Johnston) on hand to help him thrive in his fourth NFL season.
