Herbert completed 28 of 36 passes for 346 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Chargers.

It took until late in the second quarter for Herbert and the Chargers to find the end zone, but he was impressive throughout the game and ultimately posted his second-highest yardage total of the season. Herbert combined plenty of volume with efficiency to post the impressive stat line, which included four completions of more than 35 yards and touchdown strikes of six and two yards. He closes the season with a modest 3,870 passing yards, but Herbert's 7.7 yards per attempt was the best mark of his career, and he also turned the ball over only five times across 17 games. Herbert is now set to lead the Chargers into a wild-card round matchup with the Texans.