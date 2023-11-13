Herbert completed 27 of his 40 pass attempts for 323 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Lions. He also threw an interception and ran for 15 yards on four carries.

In a battle of two heavyweight offenses, Herbert simply ran out of possessions to try and answer as both teams traded major touchdowns all game long. The Pro Bowl quarterback keyed in specifically on Keenan Allen, who caught 11 of his 14 targets for 175 yards and two scores, but a dropped pass in single coverage by Quentin Johnston in the third quarter could have resulted in an even bigger afternoon. Herbert might not be on pace for his career-setting figures of 2021, but he's clearly one of the best fantasy quarterbacks in the league when the Chargers are forced to keep their foot on the gas. Herbert should have plenty of time to pile on production in the second half of the season, beginning with a Week 11 matchup against the Packers.