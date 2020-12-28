Herbert completed 21 of 33 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Broncos. He added 26 rushing yards on four carries.

His second-quarter toss to Austin Ekeler for a nine-yard TD made history, as Herbert broke Baker Mayfield's rookie record for touchdown passes with his 28th of the season. Herbert may not be done re-writing the NFL's record book, either -- he needs just six more completions to break Carson Wentz's rookie record of 379, and 341 passing yards to break Andrew Luck's rookie record in that category. The Chargers phenom will take aim at both marks in Week 17's road clash with a Kansas City team that could be resting key personnel after clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC.