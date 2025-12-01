Herbert is slated to undergo surgery Monday to repair a metacarpal fracture on his left (non-throwing) hand, but the Chargers plan to have the quarterback available for their Week 14 game against the Eagles on Dec. 8, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After suffering the injury in the first quarter and missing nine plays in the first half of Sunday's 31-14 win over the Raiders, Herbert was able to check back into the contest and finished the game with 15 completions on 20 attempts for 151 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while adding eight yards on three carries. Head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed after the game that Herbert would be sent in for surgery to address the fractured bone, but the Chargers are seemingly hopeful that the signal-caller will be able to continue playing through the injury. Herbert will be aided by an extra day of recovery with the Chargers' next game falling on a Monday, and Los Angeles could also look to deploy him in more shotgun formations to manage the hand injury. Herbert is also likely to continue wearing some type of supportive cast or glove on his non-throwing hand, as he did after returning to Sunday's contest.