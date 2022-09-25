Herbert (ribs) is active and starting Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Herbert, who suffered fractured rib cartilage against Kansas City in Week 2, is in uniform Sunday, but it remains to be seen how effective he'll be while playing through the issue. If the Chargers' franchise QB ends up limited at all in the contest or suffers any in-game setbacks, Chase Daniel is next up for the team's signal-caller snaps, with Easton Stick in reserve.
