Herbert completed two of three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, rushed once for no gain and lost a fumble in the Chargers' 20-18 preseason loss to the Rams on Thursday.

Herbert drew the start and completed a nine-yard pass to Charlie Kolar on the Chargers' first play from scrimmage before losing a fumble on his next snap. However, the star signal-caller atoned on his second and final possession, hitting Quentin Johnston for a 65-yard touchdown pass to close out his brief night. Herbert, who put up five pass attempts across two games this preseason, will begin his quest to eclipse the 3,700-yard mark through the air for the third straight campaign with a Week 1 home matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 13.