Herbert was brilliant once again in the 23-20 win over the Broncos on Sunday completing 28 of 47 pass attempts for 300 passing yards to go along with a touchdown and an interception. He also scrambled twice for six yards.

Herbert made two absolutely stunning throws in this one, the latter connecting for a game-tying touchdown by Keenan Allen on a broken play in the fourth quarter. The sixth-year quarterback is absolutely scintillating to start 2025 and does not appear to be flustered by any matchup. Even Herbert's one lone blemish came on a dropped pass which caromed back to the waiting arms of safety Brandon Jones. Sunday's 47 pass attempts is tied for the Pro Bowler's most since 2023 and seemed to be a byproduct of the team trying to claw back during a second half that largely saw the Chargers trailing.