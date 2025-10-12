Herbert completed 29 of his 38 pass attempts for 264 yards and two touchdowns in the 29-27 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Despite being under duress for most of the game, Herbert was excellent moving around the pocket and extending time to create enough room to hit Ladd McConkey (7-100-1) on a number of crossing routes, and Oronde Gadsden had his biggest game of his young career as an underneath safety net. The emergence of Kimani Vidal as a legitimate piece of the rushing attack, albeit against a porous run defense, could do wonders to help Herbert stable the ship with multiple offensive lineman banged up with varying injuries.