Herbert completed 39 of his 51 pass attempts for 367 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Dolphins. He also ran four times for eight yards.

While fantasy managers will not be thrilled with the performance, this was among one of the best games of Hebert's career. The 39 completions set a career high while the 367 passing yards was his fourth most in a contest, but more importantly the third-year pro did it all while constantly maneuvering throughout the pocket, time and again stepping up, around and inbetween pass rushers to create enough time to hit the open receiver. It's hard not to notice this type of outing coming with the trio of Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler all healthy, the first time that's occurred since Week 1, but even still, it's clear Herbert feels healthy himself after dealing with a severe rib injury since Week 5. Expect the offense to continue humming Week 15 against the Titans.