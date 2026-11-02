Herbert completed 24 of 32 passes for 257 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing four times for 15 yards in the Chargers' 24-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday. He also committed a fumble that remained with Los Angeles.

The Chargers declined to move on from offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel during the Week 7 bye, and Herbert did finish with a season-high passing yardage total on a season-best 75.0 percent completion rate. However, Herbert failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game while tossing multiple interceptions for the third time this season. Herbert still has just a 61.8 percent completion rate -- a career low by a fairly wide margin -- and a 5:10 TD:INT through seven games as the winless Bolts try again for their first win in a Week 9 home matchup against the Texans next Sunday.