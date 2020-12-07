Herbert completed 26 of 53 pass attempts for 209 yards and two interceptions during Sunday's 45-0 loss to the Patriots.
Herbert completed less than half of his passes as he averaged a dismal 3.9 yards per attempt. He threw interceptions on back-to-back drives to start the third quarter with his team down big and failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time in his young career. Herbert had an excellent 8:2 TD:INT over his previous four games and should bounce back next Sunday in an inviting matchup with the Falcons.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Inefficient in loss•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Produces three TDs vs. Jets•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Less than stellar in loss•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Comeback attempt falls short•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Healthy for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Makes key mistake in loss•