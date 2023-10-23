Herbert completed 17 of his 30 pass attempts for 259 yards and one touchdown to go along with two interceptions. He carried the ball twice for five yards.

Herbert appears to still be dealing with the broken middle finger in his left hand as the quarterback was spotted getting his splint readjusted during the game, James Palmer of the NFL Network reported. That didn't seem to bother the Pro Bowler too much, but the wheels fell off in the second half as both interceptions -- including a desperation throw in the final minutes -- came in a dreadful second half that saw the Chargers fail to put a single point on the board. It should get easier for Herbert and company next week when the Bears come to Los Angeles.