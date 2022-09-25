Herbert (ribs) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Also in uniform for the Chargers are fellow QBs Chase Daniel and Easton Stick, but given Herbert is not listed among the team's Week 3 inactives, he's a starting option for the team versus the Jaguars.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Week 3 status TBD•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Game-time decision for Week 3•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Remains limited at practice•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Does individual drills•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Day-to-day with rib injury•