Herbert completed 26 of 34 attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Raiders.

Sunday wound up being an impressively efficient outing for the Pro Bowler as Herbert completed more passes to different receivers (nine) than he had total incompletions (eight). Despite an apparent hamstring injury to Keenan Allen, the 24-year-old hardly seemed out of sync, most notably completing an impressive out-of-rhythm touchdown to Gerald Everett in the third quarter which put the Chargers up two scores. Allen's status with be worth monitoring considering the veteran is unquestionably Herbert's favorite target, but if the Chargers' offense is humming like this, it's hard to imagine the star signal caller struggling too much.