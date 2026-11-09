Herbert sustained a left middle finger injury in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Texans, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said after the latest loss that Herbert "could" have a fracture. The quarterback was pulled from the game with the score out of hand in the fourth quarter, but Herbert apparently lobbied to stay in the contest. He'll have an extra day to heal up ahead of next Monday night's date with the Ravens. Herbert has been well off the fantasy radar for much of the season in this broken Los Angeles offense. If he can't face Baltimore, DJ Uiagalelei would likely get the nod under center. He completed a pitiful two of seven passes for 24 yards and a touchdown in relief of Herbert on Sunday.