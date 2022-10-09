Herbert completed 22 of 34 pass attempts for 228 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Browns. He also carried the ball five times for 13 yards.

Herbert took a back seat as the Chargers compiled 238 rushing yards against a porous Browns run defense. The young quarterback has been absolutely dynamic to begin the season, as Herbert is currently second in the NFL in passing yards and near the top of the league in TD:INT (10:2). The fact he's done almost all this damage without top wideout Keenan Allen (hamstring) is all the more surprising. Expect things to get a bit more difficult for Herbert and company next week against a tough Broncos defense.