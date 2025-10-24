Herbert completed 18 of 25 passes for 227 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while adding seven rushes for 62 yards in the Chargers' 37-10 win over the Vikings on Thursday night.

Herbert faced an uphill battle coming in, considering the aggressive tendencies of the Vikings' defense and makeshift nature of his offensive line. However, the sixth-year pro and his teammates performed admirably, heating up starting in the latter portion of the first quarter and clicking from that point forward. Herbert connected with Oronde Gadsden from eight yards out for the first points of the night, and he then launched a beautifully thrown 27-yard scoring strike to Ladd McConkey down the right sideline just before halftime. Herbert capped things off with a six-yard TD toss to rookie Tre' Harris early in the fourth quarter while subsequently leading Los Angeles to another pair of scoring drives that culminated in Cameron Dicker field goals. Herbert now has back-to-back three-touchdown tallies within a span of five days heading into a favorable Week 9 road matchup against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 2.