Herbert completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 25-24 win over the Cardinals. He added four rushes for 38 yards.

Herbert threw for three touchdowns for the first time since Week 2, cashing in for two, 33 and one-yard scores. He also managed a strong yardage total, though that came primarily due to volume rather than efficiency as he averaged only 5.8 yards per attempt. Though his production came from his work as a passer, Herbert did chip in a season-best 38 rushing yards -- also good enough to lead the team.