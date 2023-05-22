Herbert (shoulder) threw passes to teammates Monday at OTAs, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Herbert resumed throwing earlier in May, about 13-14 weeks after post-season surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder. He's doing well enough to throw in practice, albeit without any defenders on the field for the first day of OTAs. There's still a chance Herbert misses some reps this spring, but he's well on his way to starting Week 1 and has a couple new faces in town (OC Kellen Moore, WR Quentin Johnston) to help him rebound from a disappointing 2022 in which the QB's touchdown rate (3.6 percent, 25 total) and yards per attempt (6.8) nosedived even with a career high in completion percentage (68.2). The Chargers are counting on their offseason additions to help Herbert rebound to his 2020-21 level -- 7.4 YPA; 308.9 total yards and 2.4 TDs per game -- or possibly even reacher greater heights. Offensive line depth looks like a weakness for the Chargers again, but they at least have star LT Rashawn Slater coming back from a biceps tear and an elite center in Corey Linsley.