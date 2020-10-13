Herbert completed 20 of 34 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns in Monday night's 30-27 overtime loss to the Saints.

Herbert showed exactly why the Chargers named him their starter going forward, flashing a combination of athleticism and playmaking in the passing game. The rookie began by finding Keenan Allen on a 17-yard score, and even though his top target subsequently exited with a back injury, Herbert still tossed three touchdowns by halftime. While that tally included scores from just three and four yards, Herbert hit Mike Williams with a 64-yard bomb on his fourth score. That play put Los Angeles in a position to win late, and even after the Saints tied the score, Herbert again found Williams to set up a would-be winning field goal as time expired. Despite that effort missing and Herbert ultimately enduring a fourth straight loss, he can again be proud of his performance, as he's now thrown seven touchdowns versus just one interception in his last two outings. Whether he'll have Allen available or not, such strong form should have Herbert's stock soaring ahead of his Week 6 matchup at home versus the winless Jets.