Herbert will start Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

With regard to to the Chargers' approach to the contest, coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed Thursday, "we're going to play starters on Saturday." As for Herbert, who is in line to make his first-ever preseason appearance, Harbaugh said that the QB is expected to play "a series, could be two," along with the team's other offensive starters. Beyond that, Harbaugh expects both Trey Lance (hand) and Taylor Heinicke to log snaps versus the Rams.