Herbert completed 28 of 42 passes for 313 yards with two interceptions in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Titans.

Despite the fact he posted his third straight 300-yard game, Herbert failed to get the ball into the end zone for only the third time in 46 career NFL contests. He still came up big when it counted, however, getting the Chargers in position for a game-winning field goal with just 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Herbert will look to rack up some TDs in Week 16 against a Colts defense that could still be reeling after huge second-half collapses in each of its last two games.