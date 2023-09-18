Herbert completed 27 of 41 passes for 305 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Titans.

The Chargers were willing to put the offense in Herbert's hands, and he responded with an excellent performance. He completed four passes of 20 or more yards while also tossing touchdowns from eight and 12 yards away -- both of which went to Keenan Allen. Herbert's volume was also reassuring, as he was limited to only 33 attempts in Week 1 as the team ran its offense through the ground game. Overall, he has 534 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions across two games this season.