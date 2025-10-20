Herbert completed 37 of 55 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Colts. He added 31 rushing yards on six carries.

The 420 yards were a career high for Herbert, exceeding the 405 yards he racked up in 2023 during a Week 3 meeting with the Vikings, and his 37 completions were a franchise single-game record. Most of that production came in the second half Sunday, including all three of the QB's touchdowns -- strikes to Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen in the third quarter and Oronde Gadsden in the fourth, all in the red zone -- as the Chargers tried in vain to rally from a 23-3 halftime deficit. Herbert will take a 13:6 TD:INT through seven starts into a Week 8 meeting with the 2025 edition of a Minnesota defense that just got torched by Jalen Hurts.