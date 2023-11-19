Herbert completed 21 of 36 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Packers. He also rushed eight times for 73 yards.

Herbert endured a number of notable drops Sunday, contributing toward another narrow defeat. The quarterback nonetheless turned in a good individual display, tossing a 51-yard score to Stone Smartt and a 10-yard touchdown to top target Keenan Allen. With a season-high output on the ground as well, Herbert was productive throughout the contest but was handed a second-straight three-point defeat.