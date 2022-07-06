Herbert believes he'll benefit from a full offseason of practices, with footwork in the pocket being a key point of emphasis, Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports reports.

This is Herbert's first "normal" offseason, as his first two years in the NFL coincided with the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was also a coaching change between Years 1 and 2, with the Chargers bringing in HC Brandon Staley and OC Joe Lombardi last winter. Both are back for 2022, as are Herbert, RB Austin Ekeler and WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. The biggest offseason loss might be TE Jared Cook, who was replaced by Gerald Everett, while the key addition could be first-round pick Zion Johnson at right guard. On paper, the Chargers have their best line in years, with 2021 first-rounder Rashawn Slater at left tackle and 2021 free-agent additions Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler joining Johnson on the interior. If the offense has a weakness, it's either tight end or right tackle, though even that might be nitpicking. In other words, Herbert is well positioned for another top-five fantasy showing among QBs.