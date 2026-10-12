Herbert completed 14 of 24 passes for 121 yards, one touchdown and one interception, reeled off 54 yards on six carries and fumbled twice (one lost) during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Broncos.

Herbert's season-low number of pass attempts amounted to by far his lowest yardage total through the air through five contests this season. He also turned over the ball two times, which resulted in two late made field goals for Denver (i.e. the margin of defeat) and bringing his total on the campaign to nine (seven INTs, two lost fumbles). Granted, Herbert was working without WR Quentin Johnston (chest, inactive), while Ladd McConkey (foot) was active but doesn't appear to have played a snap, so the deck was stacked against him versus a tough defense. Herbert's next chance to get right is next Sunday versus the 4-0 Chiefs.