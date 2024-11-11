Herbert completed 14 of his 18 pass attempts for 164 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Titans. He also ran nine times for 32 yards and an additional score.

Herbert posted his best completion percentage of the season in a sharp and efficient outing against an overmatched Tennessee team. It was the first time in the last four games the Pro Bowl quarterback failed to eclipse 200-plus passing yards, but that was largely due to game script given the Chargers ran the ball 39 times against their overmatched opponent. Expect Herbert to be in a much better fantasy spot for production next week when he takes on the Bengals pass defense.