Herbert completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 228 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-34 loss to the Dolphins. He also tallied five carries for 18 yards and another score.

Herbert seemed to make every critical throw when it mattered most, but the star quarterback couldn't do much on the team's final possession as the Dolphins sent the house and picked up multiple sacks to end any fourth-quarter comeback attempt. The electric signal caller didn't have to do too much in this contest as the Chargers rushing attack combined for 234 yards on the ground, although Herbert hardly showed any rust especially with his longtime target, Keenan Allen (6-9-76 yards). He remains a top fantasy QB entering Week 2 against the Titans.