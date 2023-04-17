Head coach Brandon Staley said Herbert (shoulder) is "up in the air" for OTAs next month, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Herbert underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder shortly after the Chargers' Wild Card loss to the Jaguars. He was initially believed to be injured in Week 17. The two sides are also in the midst of long-term contract extension talks. Herbert should be healed in time for training camp later this summer.