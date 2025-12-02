The Chargers announced Monday that Herbert underwent surgery on his left hand, and the quarterback is considered day-to-day ahead of next Monday's game against the Eagles.

After Herbert injured his left, non-throwing hand during Sunday's win against the Raiders, he wore a glove with a significant amount of padding, but he still completed 15 of 20 passes for 151 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while recording three carries for eight yards. Coach Jim Harbaugh revealed afterward that Herbert sustained a broken bone in that hand, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported its exact nature as a metacarpal fracture on Monday morning. Rapoport also noted that the Chargers intend to have Herbert available for Week 14 action, but how he fares on the practice field Thursday through Saturday ultimately will determine whether it's him or backup Trey Lance under center next Monday.