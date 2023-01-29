Herbert underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder Wednesday, but the team expects him to be cleared for the Chargers' offseason program, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Herbert popped up on the injury report with a left shoulder injury following the Chargers' win over the Rams in Week 17. He finished the contest with 212 yards and two touchdowns but was replaced by Chase Daniels in the fourth quarter. Herbert didn't appear limited by the issue during the regular-season finale against Denver or the wild-card loss to Jacksonville, as he finished with 273 yards in both games and had three total touchdowns during that stretch. The third-year quarterback was an alternate for the Pro Bowl, but he'll sit out the contest and set his sights on preparing for the 2023 regular season.