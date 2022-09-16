Herbert underwent X-rays following Thursday's loss to the Chiefs, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Herbert completed 33 of 48 passes for 334 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during the contest.

Herbert led scoring drives on the Chargers' first two offensive possessions and threw a 15-yard touchdown to Mike Williams on the first drive of the second half, giving Los Angeles a 17-7 lead. After Kansas City tied the game at 17, the Chargers started to move the ball again, but Herbert threw an interception at the goal line that was returned for a touchdown. Two drives later, Herbert took a hard shot to the left side of his ribs and had to be looked at by trainers, forcing Chase Daniel into the game for one play. While Herbert returned to action following a handoff to Sony Michel, the superstar quarterback was obviously laboring and took another blow from Kansas City's defense while throwing back-to-back incompletions -- ending the drive. Nonetheless, the Chargers got the ball back with just over three minutes left, and Herbert led a touchdown drive that was capped off by a fourth-and-seven pass to Joshua Palmer. Despite the late-game heroics, there's clearly major concern surrounding Herbert's injury, but coach Brandon Staley said the quarterback is "OK" and doesn't expect the injury to be an issue moving forward, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. The X-ray results will likely provide further clarity, but the Chargers will be thankful for the extra days off while they prepare for their next matchup -- a Sept. 25 contest against the Jaguars.