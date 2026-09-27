Herbert completed 20 of 34 passes for 226 yards with one touchdown and one interception and rushed four times for 17 yards in the Chargers' 24-16 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Herbert finished with some serviceable numbers, but his play-to-play consistency lacked at times in a tough road environment. The 2020 first-round pick connected with a relatively narrow pool of six targets, and his one touchdown throw came via a shovel pass to Keaton Mitchell to cap off the opening drive of the game. Herbert also saw what was originally ruled a lost fumble returned for a touchdown reversed just before the two-minute warning, and through three games, he's completed only 59.1 percent of his passes while mustering a 3:4 TD:INT during an alarmingly winless start to the season for the Chargers. Herbert and his teammates draw a second straight unenviable assignment in Week 4, as they travel to face the defending champion Seahawks next Sunday afternoon.